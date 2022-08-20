Nigeria: Police Arrest Journalist Agba Jalingo

19 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

The police said that he is being taken to Abuja.

The police in Lagos arrested a journalist, Agba Jalingo, at his residence in Lagos on Friday.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the arrest to PREMIUM TIMES.

"He was arrested by the police from Abuja. They informed us before going," he said.

"In fact they brought him to our facility in Lagos before going to Abuja."

Mr Jalingo had earlier said that his residence was surrounded by the police.

"Policemen have surrounded my house," he had said via his Facebook page on Friday.

