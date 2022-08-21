Nigeria: Boxing - Nigeria's Anthony Joshua Loses to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk Again

21 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

While Usyk clearly dominated the first fight against Joshua, it was a bit different in Saturday's rematch

Hopes of seeing Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua regaining his lost heavyweight boxing titles against Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has been dashed again.

Late Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, Usyk defeated Joshua for the second time to defend his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO world heavyweight titles.

While Uysk clearly dominated the first fight against Joshua, it was a bit different in Saturday's rematch as the Nigeria-born fighter gave a better challenge even though it was still not enough to earn him the win he badly craved for.

At the end, Usyk did just enough to remain the undefeated champion.

Joshua certainly looked a lot better than he had 11 months prior but Usyk proved why he is one of the best pound for pound boxers in the world right now.

As one would have rightly predicted, both boxers started the first round on a cautious note although Usyk eventually found Joshua's head and the challenger landing to the body.

In the second round, Joshua, the taller man, attempted to be more aggressive and let his right hand go, but it was still tough to find the target against the agile Usyk, who was able to land his jab quite regularly.

The third round was a closer one, and may have even gone the way of the Nigerian, but he was still not quite managing to let his hands go in the face of Usyk's constant movement.

After a ding dong affair, the fight did come alive in the ninth round as Joshua found Usyk's body early on and then sprang into action with several good combinations, pushing his opponent against the ropes and around the ring.

For all that Joshua had to give, Usyk had a bit more to offer and that eventually saw him being declared as winner via unanimous decision.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X