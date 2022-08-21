West Africa Champions Cup - Tournament to Help West African Sides Prepare for CAF Interclub

21 August 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

A tournament involving four clubs has been launched in Guinea to help West African sides to prepare for the upcoming CAF interclubs competition this season. Yorokoguia, a town located at the exit of Conakry (capital of Guinea), will host the friendly competition from August 21 to 25.

The first edition of the West Africa Champions Cup will host teams playing in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League this season.

Guinea, which hosts the event, has two teams, namely Horoya, the country's champions, and SOAR, its runner-up.

The other teams are Senegal's Casamance Sporting Club and Djoliba of Mali.

The competition will be played in a single group and the team with the highest number of points at the end of the matches will be declared the winner.

"The West Africa Champions Cup is a concept that supports the preparation of qualified West African clubs in the African campaign. It is a question of bringing together, for this first edition, four clubs winners of their respective championships and/or qualified in the Champions League, in the same country, with the aim of playing several friendly matches. This would allow them to prepare better for the new campaign," said Alpha Mady Touré, project coordinator.

"It is for us to help improve the performances of clubs in the West African zone, whose only flag bearer to date remains Horoya AC of Guinea. A good preparation with the involvement of Horoya can lead to a good collective performance, thanks to this friendly tournament. We firmly believe in it", added Touré without forgetting to specify that the competition will be open to clubs from other CAF zones soon.

Antonio Mamadou Souaré, former president of Feguifoot (Guinean Football Federation) and former member of the CAF Executive Committee is the sponsor of this first edition of the West Africa Champions Cup.

Following the draw of the CAF interclub preliminaries last week, In the first round, Horoya will face the Hawks of Gambia while SOAR will play against AS Nigelec of Niger.

Casamance Sporting Club will take on JS Kabylie from Algeria while Djoliba will challenge Deportivo Mongomo from Equatorial Guinea.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X