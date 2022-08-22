Africa Super League - Just How Super Is It?

analysis

The daring new project is expected to kick off in August 2023, promising to take the continent's football to the next level.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) recently formally launched a competition that the organisation says will propel Africa to the upper echelons of world football - the Africa Super League.

Announcement of the audacious project was made by CAF president Patrice Motsepe in Arusha, Tanzania, a fortnight ago following a general assembly of the guardian of African football.

What is the Super League? Why does CAF feel it is a necessary addition to the inter-club competitions in place?

One objective of the Super League, according to Motsepe, is to position the continent's football in the global upper echelons by ensuring Africa's best clubs can compete financially with the rest of the world.

"African clubs have never had a good foundation, financially, to be able to keep some of the best players in Africa, from an income perspective. Because they [the players] love the continent, they want to be in Africa," explained Motsepe at the launch.

"So, the financial part of club football is a critical issue and what we're hoping to do is improve the quality of football....