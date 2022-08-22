West Africa: Senegal Win WAFU Zone 'A' U15 Boys Tournament

Senegal's U15 men's team won the Union of West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone A tournament in Liberia on Sunday after topping the table.

The triangular tournament, which also included Liberia and Sierra Leone after the withdrawal of Mauritania, left the young Senegalese clinching the trophy.

This was after they won their two matches in the capital Monrovia to finish top of the table.

Senegal won 3-1 against Sierra Leone in their first outing and wrapped up the tournament on Sunday with a 3-0 win over tournament hosts Liberia.

Liberia, which lost its last match against Senegal, beat Sierra Leone in its first outing 2-1 and therefore won the silver medal.

In addition to the gold medal, the Cubs of Senegal won the Best Player award of the tournament going to Mame Mody Sy, top scorer Souleymane Diop with two goals while the best goalkeeper of the tournament went to Mohamed Diallo.

Reactions:

Ansumana Keita, Liberia coach: "It was a good match. Senegal didn't allow us to play our game down as they played very fast. We wanted to put the game down and play our football but that was not possible. We regret certain decisions of the referees which did not allow the young people to develop their game. But it remains an interesting tournament."

Pape Ibrahima Faye, coach of Senegal: "We played this tournament with a lot of character, against this beautiful team from Liberia supported by its fans. We had to have character. The young boys were not afraid as they had fun. They are young footballers so the most important thing is to have fun. In Senegal, we play everywhere and at all levels and I call on the authorities to give youth football more means, because it is the future. We had a good tournament, these young people need to be supported."