Liberia: UNDP Launches Cohort Two Growth Accelerator Liberia Entrepreneurs Workshop for MSME's in Monrovia

Monrovia — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has for the second year welcomed to Monrovia entrepreneurs from its Small and Medium-Size Enterprises (MSME's) cohort for a two-day workshop.

The workshop aimed at targeting post-revenue businesses and cooperatives to assist them to scale and grow with a combination of co-financing grant up to US$40,000 and as well providing mentorship and technical assistance.

UNDP Liberia and its partners, iCampus and Accountability Lab with policy support from the Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday launched the second edition of its workshop for the Entrepreneurs.

The Growth Accelerator Liberia is a UNDP and the Government of Liberia initiative under the livelihood, employment creation, and accelerating impactful For-profit ventures across the fifteen counties of Liberia.

The CEO of iCampus Luther Jeke, speaking at the opening session of the workshop said the application for this year UNDP Growth Accelerator cohort was launched in May and received the total of 228 applications from across nine counties and among the 228, 188 for SME's Cohort and 40 for Agriculture cooperative cohort.

He said among the 188 applicants for SME's through a competitive process through an independent judgment they were able to select 14 shortlisted applicants for SME's and 10 for the agriculture cooperative.

According to him, the workshop is part of effort enshrined in the Growth accelerator Liberia program with aim to prepare SME applicants on ways to pitch their businesses through customer competitors and product innovation.

He said the growth Accelerator Liberia will on September 16 at the ministerial complex in Congo Town will host the final pitching and selection ceremony where the 14 shortlisted semifinalists from the SME's Cohort and 10 from the agriculture cooperative cohort will use the stage to sell their business and agriculture ideas to the panelists in other to secure a UNDP growth accelerator fund.

UNDP Liberia Program team leader Dosla Facarthy for his part, lauded iCampus CEO and extended greetings on behalf of UNDP resident representative, adding that entrepreneurship is a fundamental part of growth and development in Liberia.

He used the occasion to encourage the workshop participants to take training serious because the program is gradually winding down to its conclusion stage where finalists will be able to showcase everything learned through the program ranging from the boot camp, workshop and everything that program has to offer.