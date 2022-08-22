Liberia: Bad Road Medicine President George Weah and One of His 'Pro-Poor' Road Projects

opinion

Washington — Remember, Weah and his hoons had a picture/design of the RIA Highway copied from the Internet from one of American highways that they touted when Weah broke ground for the projects some time ago?

"Carpe diem," US Ambassador urged Boakia, Cummings, Gongloe and the entire opposition to unite to seize the moment and Uncle Sam will back them? America is slowly pulling the carpet from under Weah and his Cartel; we must meet the Americans halfway: unite, protest, demand the firing of McGill, Twehgbay and Cephas and a new NEC leadership or there will be no elections next year.

Weah cannot arrest Boakai, Cummings and Gongloe or that will hasten his political demise. So protest (peacefully) like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr till your demands are met. Else, egos and selfish interests have taken precedent over national interests that will make the opposition to have Weah steal the elections next year.

Some of us are trying to use our "connections" to reach out to US authorities to help rescue Liberia from the kleptocrats that are running our country. The sanctions announced are not an isolation; more are coming but the OPPOSITION must heed the "Carpe Diem" warning coming from Washington. Elections have consequences. Just a thought and not a sermon.