Liberia: Liberty Party Raises Red Flag On Conduct of Expelled Political Leader's Conduct Over Fundraiser Launched By Sen. Karnga-Lawrence and Other Expelled Members

Monrovia — The Liberty Party has distanced itself from the fundraising event announced by its expelled political leader, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence on grounds that she is acting without the authorization of the party.

Senator Karnga-Lawrence and other expelled members of the party over the weekend launched a fundraiser to support the party's activities.

However, in a statement signed by the chairman, Musa Bility and the Secretary-General, Martin Kollah, the Liberty Party described the use of the party's titles by Senator Karnga-Lawrence and other expelled individuals as fraudulent.

"Sen. Lawrence has unauthorizedly organized a Fundraiser in LP's name to solicit funds from LP partisans and supporters. The LP wishes to distance itself from these activities and informs the public that it has not sanctioned any such fundraiser, that funds being collected are not for use by any sanctioned LP activities, and that anyone participating is doing so at his/her own risk as the Party has not authorized any such activity," the Liberty Party indicated in a statement.

According to the Liberty Party officials, Senator Karnga-Lawrence and co were suspended by the party since March 5, 2022 and there have been several warnings to them to refrain

Despite having been expelled from their offices in LP since March 5, 2022, Sen. Karnga-Lawrenec, Sen. Abraham Darius Dillon, Mr. Kla Edward Toomey, and Mr. Daniel Sando continue to unauthorizedly issue public statements in the Party's name and illegally conduct a parallel "LP". As such, the LP has begun the internal process, as required by its constitution, to immediately expel these individuals from the Party. LP informs the public that pronouncements from these individuals are not the position of the LP and should not be considered as such.

The Liberty Party also stated that the only legitimate LP Diaspora Chapter in the USA (LP-USA) has been duly and legally registered and incorporated (Certificate #6787399) in the state of Delaware, USA under the name LIBERTY PARTY USA and dba LP-USA. Therefore, individuals purporting to be officials of LP-USA or acting in the name of LP-USA are advised to immediately cease and desist as they are committing business impersonation, which is the unauthorized use of an existing brand name, and this is a crime under United States law. Further actions in the name "LP-USA", linked to LP, will result in the matter being referred to the proper authorities of the United States government for action.