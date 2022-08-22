Liberia: NBC Boss Tours Libinco Oil Company 44 New Housing Projects Being Built for Its Staff and Employees

Grand Bassa County — The National Bureau of Concession (NBC) Director General Atty. Edwin Dennis as part of an effort to ensure concession agreements with interest in improving the livelihood of Liberians, over the weekend toured the ongoing forty-four (44) Modern Housing units being built by the management of LiBinco Palm Oil Company in Grand Bassa County for its Staff and employees of the Company.

Each of the 44 housing units holds a two-bedroom apartment that includes self-contained bathrooms, living rooms, and kitchens. Out of 44 of the units, 36 of them are built in Yeaway Camp, District #5 Grand Bassa County while the remaining eight for staff are situated in Nursery Camp, Grand Bassa.

The tour according to the NBC Boss was in line with the concession agreement signed between the government of Liberia and the Management of LiBinco oil palm company to improve the well-being and livelihood of its employees.

He said on August 18, 2022, he along with his team visited the company site and while touring the old structure that holds the employees, he observed the need for massive improvement of residency for the company's employees and mandated the company CEO to do so in due time.

"The last time I was here and visited the old structure and held a conversation with Mr. Sashi Nambiar the CEO of the Company and stressed the need for improvement for a suitable living place for the employees, and today I am a bit impressed for their adherence to see them constructing 44 Modern Housing units for the Staff and employees of the Company," NBC Boss told the press while touring.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Petroleum Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This is the first stage of many that is in the pipeline for the company in the coming years.

In his response, the CEO of the company, Mr. Sashi Nambiar on behalf of the Management said the building of the units has been a long time planned to give better living conditions to her employees and promised to do more of what has been started.

He said the building of the housing units' contract was given to Liberian own Companies; Unity Construction, Lawrence and Lawrence Construction, New Land Engineering Construction among others which is in support of the Pro Poor agenda to empower qualified Liberians.

The contractors addressing the press assured commitment to finish the project by the ending part of August or latest first week in September, meanwhile, prayed that the company continues the good act of giving contracts to local Liberians in an effort to promote Liberianization policy.