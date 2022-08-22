Liberia: Refuge Evangelical Baptist Church Empowers 11 Members in Skill Trainings

Montserrado — The Refuge Evangelical Baptist Church in collaboration with the Women Initiative of Liberia has empowered 11 of its female members through training in pastry making.

The Church on Sunday graduated 10 members following a two-months intensive training in baking.

According to Rev. Kelvin Dennis Senior Pastor of the Refuge Evangelical Baptist Church, the church in partnership with the Women With Initiatives Program headed by its president Jessica Roberts whose effort has today made everything possible to empower more women through skills training.

He said the program is hosted every two-months with an aim to empower women to be self-sufficient, self-sustainable and a reliable helpmate to their partners.

He said the 11 graduates are part of the second batch of the training and are members of the Refuge Evangelical Baptist Church which he termed as another means of evangelism to reach out through providing capacity building and empowerment for members of the church and community dwellers within the church environs.

According to him, plans are on the way to expand the program to all parts of Montserrado County District #2.

For her part, Mrs. Emma Brown Yankuba serving as keynote speaker for the program spoke with theme "Work, Man's God Giving Vocation".

She used the occasion to urge the students to remain committed to always put their hands to work in other to achieve whatever they desire.

"I urged you all to always work harder and put your hands to work through trade because when you work hard you'll reward yourself handsomely which provides you the opportunity to be happy to save more money, she said.

Cecelia W. Fahnbulleh member of the graduating class in response lauded the church for providing them the training.

She used the occasion to appreciate the Pastor, Guests and as well the teacher for the knowledge gained through trade.