Ghana: Passionair Sets September to Begin Flight Operations to Sunyani Airport

The Management of PassionAir has announced it will commence domestic flight operations at the Sunyani Airport from Friday, September 9 this year to airlift passengers from Sunyani to Accra four times in a week.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inaugurated the first phase of the rehabilitation and expansion of the airport on Wednesday, August 3 this year.

In the interim, Mr Samuel RazakTachie, the Sales and Marketing Manager, PassionAir, explained the airline would fly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the morning, as well as Sundays in the afternoon, with introductory fare of GH¢600 per flight.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting in Sunyani, attended by traditional leaders, heads of departments, agencies, business entrepreneurs and corporate bodies, MrTachie however, added "if patronage and demand are good it would be a surprise that we fly daily from Sunyani to Accra".

He emphasised that though PasssionAir was a solely Ghanaian-owned company, safety of passengers remained a hallmark, saying "our five aircraft are Canadian-made that meet international aviation standard. In fact, safety is important, so please be rest assured that our airlines are safe".

Mr Tachie said the company was currently facing serious challenges due to petroleum price hikes and rising inflation in the country, but added because aviation remained integral to national and global development, there was the need for the company to stay in business and "move people around the globe".

He indicated that the company's flight operations would boost economic activities, and invariably create direct and indirect employment to the locals.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, noted the re-opening of the Sunyani airport would not only facilitate easy travelling time to and from Sunyani and Accra, but also stimulate the economic growth potentials of the region through increased trade and investments.

As major stakeholders in the commerce and aviation industry, the Regional Minister implored the company to promote development of the region especially in the area of eco-cultural tourism potentials.

Mad Owusu-Banahene also called on corporate bodies and business entrepreneurs to patronise the service of the airline to sustain the operations of the company in the region.