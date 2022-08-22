Ghana: Chiefs, People of Abofu Observe Homowo

22 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lawrence Markwei

The people of Abofu, near Achimota, marked their Homowo festival with sprinkling of Kpokpoi at heritage sites around the town.

By traditional norms and practices of the Gas, after the major festival at Ga Mashi, the "villages" under the jurisdiction of Ga Traditional Council Chiefs are then permitted to mark theirs.

Thus, the Abofu town, which forms part of the 92 settlements under Gbese Stool together with the other settlements, marked theirs on Saturday with the support of Nii Ayibonte II, their supreme leader.

Naa Ayikaikor Odanta I, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, called for unity among the town folks to foster peace for accelerated development in the area.

She said their first year on the stool saw a cordial relationship between the traditional administration and the people, such that it fostered mutual cooperation for development.

Naa Odanta urged the people to continue to support them to chalk success in ensuring that every child of school going age got enrolled to increase literacy rate in the various communities.

