Africa: Eto'o Tips African Team in Qatar World Cup Semis

Qatar 2022 World Cup Legacy Ambassador Samuel Eto'o, is of the belief that an African country will make the final four of the upcoming Mundial in the Middle East country.

"African countries going to the World Cup have a good chance to go far. Every country goes into the tournament with the aim of winning it; all the five African countries including the Black Stars of Ghana have a chance."

Speaking on TV3 at the weekend, Eto'o, who was on a two-day working visit to the country to spread the word about the upcoming World Cup, said he wants African players to go and have a good time at the Mundial, whilst giving a good account of themselves.

"The Qatar World Cup will be one with a difference and I hope one of the African countries would be the last to leave the tournament."

Failing to place a finger on that one country that he believes would carry high the flag of Africa at the soccer showpiece, the four-time African footballer of the year, opined that with a little effort a lot could be achieved by African countries at the tournament.

He spoke on the readiness of Qatar to host the World Cup, noting that they were ready to host the rest of the world as far back as two years ago. "Qatar has been ready for the World Cup two years ago and anyone that gets to that country for the World Cup would have a tournament of a lifetime."

According to him, the World Cup going to Qatar is one of the best things to have happened to the tournament as of now, adding that as Qatar Legacy Ambassador, he was happy at Ghana's qualification and Ghanaians' enthusiasm about the tournament.

He encouraged the fans to come and experience a World Cup with a difference, whilst rallying behind the Black Stars.

"Fans filling those stadiums out there and cheering their players on is one of the beautiful things players can wish for at such a tournament and I urge the Ghanaian and African fans to go to Qatar in their numbers and cheer their countries to victory," he stated.

Eto'o, who is the current Cameroonian Football Federation president, shared his thoughts on former players coaching their countries to the World Cup, saying the phenomenon was great and should be encouraged going forward.