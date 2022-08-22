Ghana: Bolt Food Rolls Out Mobile Money Payment Option

Bolt Food customers in Ghana can now pay for all their food orders via Mobile Money (MoMo) following the rolling out of a Mobile Money payment option on its App.

The addition of the MoMo payment option on the App will provide more convenience and flexibility to customers as they order their favourite meals. While the fundamental goal is to bolster customer experience on the App, it will also enhance operational efficiencies and payment safety on the platform.

As such, customers can now conveniently pay for their orders using MTN MoMo, Vodafone Cash or AirtelTigo Money directly to restaurants as a prepayment option. The investments made to reinforce the Bolt Food App provide customers with the opportunity to switch between different modes of payments for orders at their convenience since other payment options like cash and credit/debit card will continue to be available.

Ali Zaryab, Country Manager for Bolt Food in Ghana speaking at an event to announce the new addition expressed his excitement about this and other in-app features that are now featured on the App and which he believes will be a hit with customers.

"This is another stride in our never-ending commitment to improving our services to meet the dynamic needs of our customers and partners. Mobile Money usage has soared in Ghana, and I couldn't be happier that our customers can now use mobile money to pay for their Bolt Food orders. We look forward to investing more in such initiatives that enhance customers' experiences", he said.

He reiterated that efficient customer experience remains essential for Bolt Food adding that "Our focus is to continue growing our brand and serving our customers in the best way possible through quality services tailored towards their needs."

Mr Zaryab said "We have steadily grown our restaurant base in Ghana through continuous onboarding and leveraging our networks and partnerships. We are proud of the ecosystem of partners that we currently have and say Ayekoo to couriers who are active on the platform and restaurants that serve our customers with quality meals every day."

Bolt Food he said would continue to scale up its operations in Ghana and invest more into initiatives geared towards enhancing customer experience and offering quality services as it grows its courier earnings.