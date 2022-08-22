Ghana: EOCO Boss, 4 Others Donate to Ark Foundation

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has called on the public to support victims of abuse.

This, she said, would help provide for them and ensure their recovery, rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

COP Danquah made the appeal when she and other four senior police officers jointly donated groceries and GH¢20,000 to the Ark Foundation in commemoration of their birthdays in Accra yesterday.

The officers are Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Vance Gariba, the Director-General of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Rtd) Edem Hiadzi of the Lister Hospital, Chief Superintendent of Police Dr Alex Ackon, Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Superintendent Dr Adwoa Nuro-Panin, Psychiatrist both at the Police Hospital

The items included bags of rice, toiletries, gallons of liquid soap, biscuits, boxes of spaghetti, packets of bottled water and beverages.

Presenting the items, COP Addo-Danquah stressed the need for the public to support the foundation to help the recuperation of all victims of abuse.

"As police officers celebrating our birthdays, we came together to support the vulnerable in society by giving back to them," she said.

She said the presentation would strengthen existing partnerships between the two institutions in the discharge of their duties.

COP Addo-Danquah commended the staff of the foundation for the dedication to work in ensuring that the rights of victims of abuse were protected.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She assured the management of the foundation of their continuous support to help them achieve their goals.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Dr Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, who received the items said the foundation was established in 1999 with its focus on domestic violence and child abuse issues.

She stated the foundation provided rehabilitation, restoration and re-integration service to victims including men, women and children, indicating that some were physically and sexually abused.

Dr Dwamena-Aboagye said the foundation also trains groups and organisations such as churches, communities and public institutions in the prevention and response to gender-based violence and child abuse.

The Executive Director said the items would support the foundation in the upkeep of victims at the shelter homes and commended the officers for the kind gesture and assured them that the items would be used for their intended purpose.