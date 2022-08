Ghana's Ampem Darkoa Ladies began their WAFU Zone Women's Champions League qualifiers on a sparkling note when they thrashed USFA of Burkina Faso 3-0 in Abidjan yesterday.

The Ghanaian ladies fetched the opener through Elizabeth Owusua as early as the 10th minute and doubled the advantage 24 minutes later through an USFA own goal.

When all seemed to be settling for a 2-0 win, Mavis Owusu sealed the doom of the Burkina Faso women in the 89th minute with a brilliant goal.