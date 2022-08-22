Africa: Women's Champions League Qualifier - Africa Sports Hammer AS Police

22 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Africa Sports of Cote d'Ivoire ran riot as they swatted AS Police aside 5-0 in their opening WAFU B zonal qualifier of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League on Saturday.

The Abidjan-based club started their campaign in style by scoring three goals to establish a firm lead before half-time of the opening match in Yamoussoukro.

Two strikes in the second-half sealed the fate of the Niger club and completed the emphatic victory for the home club in the Group A match.

AS Police will have the chance to revive their hopes in the tournament when they play Espoir of Benin on Tuesday.

Africa Sports will take a rest on Tuesday with their next game scheduled for Friday against Espoir in the three-team group.

