Ghana: NDC N/R Chairman Passes On ... Minority Leader Signs Book of Condolence

22 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yahaya Nuhu Nadaa

Tamale — The Northern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Abdulai Ibrahim Mobila has passed on at the Tamale Teaching Hospital at the age of 84.

He was a Chief at Tugu Yapala a farming community near Tamale and was elected as NDC Northern Regional Chairman in 2018.

Alhaji Mobila has since been buried according to Islamic custom and tradition.

Mohammed Abdul Salam, the Northern Regional Secretary of the NDC, confirmed the passing on of the chairman on behalf of the family to Ghanaian Times in Tamale and indicated that the party had lost a great pillar in the region as a whole.

He said he was a father to everyone in the region, no matter the political affiliation, saying "we will really miss a man we call to give advice on anything that the youth can think of and he was down to earth just to make sure every party member got the support they desired and we will forever remember him for his good works in the party and the region as a whole".

Alhaji Tijani Ibrahim, son of the chairman, said they have lost a great father in the family who took care of every growing child in the family and not only his biological children, but also took good care of other children in the region.

In a tribute to the late regional chairman, the Minority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South Constituency in the Northern Region, Haruna Iddrisu, described him as a unifier, humble, courageous, fearless and a listening chief to the people he served and whose death should be used as example to others especially people in high positions of trust to tolerate the views of other people.

"He was someone who was always showing his people love, assistance, support and encouraged them at all times to be of good behaviour as his children and your master planning, unity and the peace building will continue in NDC and you are the reason behind my becoming MP for Tamale South," Mr Iddrisu noted.

