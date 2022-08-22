Ghana: Be Bold to Communicate Challenges Facing Nation to Citizenry - MMDCEs Advised

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and Presiding Members (PMs) have been advised to be bold and communicate the challenges facing the nation to the citizenry.

That will enable them appreciate the government's policies, programmes and social interventions as the assemblies geared towards ameliorating their plight.

Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, gave the advice during the Conference of MDCEs and PMs in the Volta Region on the theme: 'The Ravaging Effects of COVID-19, the Russian-Ukraine War and the Scarcity of Resources for Development-The Role of the MDCEs and PMs'.

It was to take decisions on how scarce resources can be maximised and revenues mobilised at the Assemblies for their effective and efficient running.

Dr Letsa explained that when they are able to communicate effectively and efficiently to the people how the government was working hard to ameliorate their plight, they would support and assist it in its pragmatic policies, programmes and social interventions to minimise their hardships.

"MMDCEs and PMs must be bold to communicate the challenges the country is facing to the citizenry to get them to support and assist the plans and activities of the Assemblies through the payment of rates, fees and levies as well as embarking on self-help projects from the Assemblies," he stressed.

Dr Letsa called for collaboration between the Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) and PMs in the region in the performance of their roles to facilitate rapid growth and development and also galvanise all resources available to champion the hopes and aspirations of the people.

He lamented over the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy aggravated by the Russia invasion of Ukraine and how it had affected inversely balance of payment situation, exchange rate regime, supply and demand of food as well as gas and oil products.

"The situation has negatively affected the financial resources available to the Assemblies towards progress, growth and development and there are efforts by the government to restore the country on the path of sustained growth for the benefit of all," Dr Letsa decried.

Kwame Ahiabu, the Dean of PMs, observed that the region was well endowed with fertile lands, which could support and assist most traditional crops.