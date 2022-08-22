Ghana: Business Resilience, Continuity Programme Ends in Accra

A-ten day business resilience and continuity programme for some selected companies has been held in Accra.

The programme which was organised by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in collaboration with the Ministries of Health and Trade and Industry forms part of business continuity and crisis management programme.

It was under the Japan funded COVID- 19 support to strengthen the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) production sector under a circular economy approach.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training, the National Coordinator of the Project, Mrs Abena Dedaa Nakawa, said the training was particularly important because it would helpmap out weaknesses and bottlenecks in existing risk management frameworks, collaboration models and feedback models and develop beneficiary organisation's resilience to better cope with crises.

She explained that the project aimed at promoting public health and resilience against COVID-19 by strengthening domestic supply chain of PPEs under circular economy.

MrsNakawa said the beneficiaries included eight garment and textile companies as well as local sanitiser manufacturers and the Pharmacy department of the University of Ghana.

She said even though the initial period for the project was nine months it had to be extended to 12 months.

On his part, Dr Dieunedort Wandj, an International Consultant on the project said the participants were taken through identifying the critical processes which were core to their organisations.

He said the participants were also educated on how to identify threats to their organisations since it was necessary in conducting Business Impact Assessment (BIA).

Dr Wandji said the BIA formed part for developing business continuity plan.

He said the training had equipped participants and they were ready and prepared to weather the storm in the event of another crisis.

"They have been equipped with the necessary tools to anticipate and adapt in this times of constant change," he said.