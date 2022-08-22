Nigeria: No, Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service Not Recruiting

22 August 2022
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Catherine Olorunfemi

A message posted on Facebook in Nigeria claims the country's Federal Inland Revenue Service, or Firs, is recruiting for 2022-23.

It reads: "FIRS has commenced 2022/2023 Recruitment process. This article explains the required guidelines that will enhance your chances of being enlisted in this year's Federal Inland Revenue Service Recruitment exercise."

It then gives a link, where it promises "more details on how to apply". We found similar claims, with links to a different website, here and here.

Firs is responsible for assessing, collecting and accounting for taxes and other revenues for Nigeria, Africa's largest economy. But is it recruiting?

No recruitment at tax agency

There is no evidence of recruitment on the Firs official website, Twitter handle or official Facebook page.

On 1 August 2022 Firs posted a statement on its official Twitter handle and Facebook page, warning people to beware of scam artists and saying it was not recruiting.

"The Service wishes to emphatically state that it is not conducting any recruitment at the moment, and importantly that it does not conduct recruitment exercises through back door channels," the statement reads.

It also cautioned the media not to publish unauthorised or fake application processes or recruitment portals on its platforms.

