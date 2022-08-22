Gambia: Police Arrest 11 Suspected Sex Workers

According to the Gambia Police Force (GPF), the Tourism Security Unit command conducted a raid on Friday and arrested 11 suspected Nigerian sex workers between 22 to 34 years old as part of police efforts to curb crime and illegal activities in the country.

Police preliminary report revealed that the ladies have been operating tactically, thus detecting their activities was even more difficult unless they were reported to the police station.

"The suspected sex workers are usually brought in by other experienced workers who would put them through a spiritual initiation of either taking an oath or taking their pictures to a shrine to swear that they will pay all the expenses spent on their travel, failure of which can lead to madness or even death," Police stated.

The statement from the state police continued that a widow and mother of three alias 'Happiness' narrated how she came to The Gambia by land through an agent who she works for. According to her, she should pay a sum of D200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Dalasis) to her master for the travel expenses while on her way to The Gambia.

"She also claimed to have already paid D120,000 but she was later sent out of the house on allegation of her involvement in thievery. Consequently, her boss forced her to hand over all the money she had been saving. In her Street walking business, she claimed that she makes two or three thousand Dalasis per night, depending on the market. She claimed to have been saving some money for her return to Nigeria and reuniting with her family, but at the same time repaying the remaining sum of loaned money to her defunct boss," she testified.

The Police continued that when asked if she was aware of her purpose of being trafficked, she confessed that she was informed about it by two other ladies, who abruptly rejected the idea after being told about some spiritual undertakings. She claimed to have consented because she needs the money to support her children, but some of her colleagues were deceived as they came with the hope that they were coming for lucrative jobs and businesses.

Police say the arrested suspects will be handed over to The Police Special Investigation Unit for further investigation.