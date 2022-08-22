Gambia: Sami Urged to Support New Chief

22 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ousman Jallow

Alhagie Ousman Banding Dahaba, a Sami District Council elder has called on people of Sami District to fully support newly reappointed chief Mam Demba Jallow.

Mr. Dahaba, a native of Niani Banni also called on people of the district to support the government of the day.

According to him, the reappointment of Chief Jallow would create unity, bring job opportunities, peace and harmony within the district and also enhance the district's development.

He added that Chief Jallow deserves the appointment, saying his hard work, dedication and love for the district is immeasurable.

He made the remarks at Jalakoto village when Sami alkalos and supporters gathered to show their solidarity, support and appreciation to Chief Jallow.

He appealed to natives to the district to do away with cast, tribal and other issues that might bring differences among them and focus on things that would bring development to the district.

"Let us unite for the benefit of our people," he further said, saying: "we are one people and one nation."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X