Gambia: UN Disaster Assessment & Coordination Team Arrives in Banjul

Banjul, 17 August 2022 -The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and the United

Nations Country Team (UNCT) in Banjul welcome the arrival of 11-member team deployed by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The team will support emergency response to the recent flood in The Gambia in which 11 deaths were reported, with over 5000 people internally displaced and over 40,000 people severely affected.

Following consultations between The Gambia Government and the UN Resident Coordinator's office due to the recent flooding, support was requested for UNDAC deployment. This support will complement the emergency response surge capacity provided by the OCHA Regional Office for West and Central Africa (ROWCA) who has deployed two staff members (A Coordination Specialist and an Information Management Officer) from 9th August 2022, who will also be in the country for a period of 2 to 3 weeks.

Following the heavy rainfall witnessed on 30th and 31st July 2022, which caused mass flooding across the country, several communities remain submerged in waters with some areas becoming

contaminated, causing a very high risk of disease outbreaks. The team of experts will support the country in various areas such as: - Disaster and emergency assessment, analysis and coordination processes assessment & analysis, mapping, situational analysis and coordination. - Strengthening information management systems.

- Humanitarian resource mobilization through OCHA funding tools and other options through

key humanitarian donors.

- Assessment, reporting and coordinating response to environmental impacts arising from the flood impacts.

- Public health assessment and coordination of response to public health impacts arising from the floods.

The United Nations Country Team, through the UN Disaster Risk management Working Group, is

working closely with the UNDAC mission, the Government and all partners to support the national response to the floods. The team is hosted by the National Disaster Management Agency and its specialists are working collaboratively with their technical counterparts.