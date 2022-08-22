Gambia: 'July Flash Floods Have Been the Worst to Ever Hit Gambia in Nearly Half Century'

The National Disaster Management has divulged that July flash floods have been the worst flood to ever hit The Gambia in the history of the country.

"The July flash floods have been the worst to ever hit The Gambia in nearly half a century. Torrential rain paired with thunderstorms, which resulted to flash flooding, has affected the entire country," the agency asserted.

"According to the Department of Water Resources, rainfall quantity recorded on the 30th and 31st of July was 276mm at Banjul International Airport in Yundum. The last time this happened was in 1998 when 175.4mm was recorded.

"Historically, The Gambia has been experiencing flooding since 1948, which means that the frequency and magnitude has increased over the years, negatively impacting on the lives and livelihoods of the population. Since the flash floods on July 31st 2022, there have also been heavy downpours which have exacerbated the humanitarian situation in many communities," the disaster agency stated.