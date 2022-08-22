Liberia: Fact-Checking President Weah's Claim

analysis

-That his administration has constructed more health infrastructures than any other government

During his recent tour of Monrovia, Montserrado County, President Weah said " my administration has constructed more health infrastructures than any other government and we will do more for the benefit of our people." The President's claim was made during his announcement of plans to construct a new JFK hospital in Monrovia.

Minister of State for President Affairs, Nathaniel Mcgill before the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated him on others on their sanction listing and subsequent suspension by President Weah said the past (Sirleaf) government took 12 years to build one hospital which is the Jackson F. Doe Hospital in Tapita, Nimba County, but the Weah's government has taken four and half years to build three hospitals.

During the administration of President William VS Tubman, the following health facilities were constructed: Grand Bassa Government Hospital in Bassa County (constructed in 1946), Martha Tubman Memorial Hospital in Grand Gedeh (1947), E.S Grant Mental Health Hospital in Montserrado County (1962), F. J. Grant Hospital in Sinoe County (1971) and John F. Kennedy Medical Center (1971).

William Tolbert Administration

Under President William Tolbert's "Mats to Mattress", "Rally Time", and "Total Involvement for Higher Heights, " the Charles Henry Rennie Hospital in Margibi County was constructed (1974) and the majority of the health centers in rural Liberia were constructed. It was under President Tolbert the Liberian Medical Board was established to regulate the practice of medicine.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Administration

During the administration of Madam Ellen Johnson, the following health facilities were constructed: Jackson F. Doe Memorial Hospital in Nimba (2009), CB Dunbar Maternity Hospital in Bong County (2012), and Fish Town Referral Hospital (2015), Pleebo Health Center (2016).

President George Weah's Administration

Under President George Weah's administration, the 14th military hospital in Margibi County (2021), River Cess District Referral Hospital in River Cess Country (2021), and Emirate Hospital in Gbarpolu County (2022).

Conclusion

From the analysis and investigations relating to the claims made by President George Weah and the suspended Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, it is clear that these claims are FALSE.