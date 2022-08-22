Cote d'Ivoire: Former First Lady Simone Gbagbo Launches Political Party

Julien Adayé/Deutsche Welle
Former Ivorian First Lady Simone Gbagbo talking to Deutsche Welle.
22 August 2022
allAfrica.com
By Michael Tantoh

The Movement of Capable Generation (MGC), a coalition of supporters of Simone Gbagbo, has been transformed into a political party. The former first lady Simone Gbagbo was elected president, with 100% of the votes. The MGC, a social-democratic party will aim to participate in the next elections.

"When an organization declares itself a party, it means that it intends to lead the fight to gain power. We want to have candidates for the municipal elections and the presidential elections. So you are wondering: Would I agree to find myself confronted with President Gbagbo? That's your problem, isn't it? But once the party has decided who is going to be the candidate, well, that candidate will fight to win elections regardless of the other candidates who are in front. The African People's Party (PPA-CI) received an invitation, the but did not come. We took note of this but we do not blame them. Everyone makes their own choices."

PPA-CI is headed by former president Laurent Gbagbo, whom Simone Gbagbo is in the process of divorcing.

Translated from RFI by allAfrica's Michael Tantoh

