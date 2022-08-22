Liberia: Church Must Pray for Good Leaders, Cummings

The Church plays a pivotal role not only in the spiritual transformation of a nation but also in helping to provide moral guidance in choosing good leaders, the Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander Cummings has said.

Mr. Cummings said such role by the Church to pray and provide moral, guidance to their Christian congregations, is critical to not only spiritual transformation but also electing good and trusted leadership for Liberia.

The ANC Political Leader made the assertion when he served as Chief Launcher at a special fundraising program organized by the Paynesville Seventh Day Advantage Central Church to purchase a 32-seated bus.

The SDA Church is one of the oldest Churches, with established hospitals, clinics and well-organized school system including a university, spread out in Liberia.

Cummings urged the SDA Church congregation and Muslims to fervently pray for God's guidance in helping Liberians to choose good and trusted leaders.

The fundraising program, which was seemingly successful, was preceded by an hour of singing by SDA combined choir and attended by hundreds of worshipers on Saturday, August 20.

SDA Elder Roosevelt Zayzay expressed gratitude to the ANC Political Leader for honoring the Church invitation to attend and contribute towards the purchasing of a bus badly needed.

The Paynesville Seventh Day Adventist Central Church is pastor by Elder Alexander Quiah.