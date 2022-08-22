Liberia: Thousands March for "Economic Justice" Today

Thousands of Liberians are due to gather before the American Embassy in Monrovia today, Monday 22 August 202, where position statements supporting the United States Government's action in the fight against corruption in Liberia will be presented.

The protest dubbed: "March for Economic Justice" against corruption is being organized by the Youth Wing of the Liberian People's Party (LPP).

It is expected to be graced by scores of Monrovians from various communities and its environs following huge mobilization last week.

The economic justice march aims to create opportunities for every person to have a dignified, productive and creative life that extends beyond simple economics but that is lacking at the moment under the present administration in Liberia as corruption has taken over the country in every sector.

LPP including presidential hopeful Tiawan Saye Gongloe, Chairman Yanqui Zaza and many others are also expected to be in attendance during the march in the fight against corruption.

According to the organizer, the marchers will either begin from the Center for the Promotion of Intellectual Development (CENPID) on Carey Street in central Monrovia and walk to the American Embassy up Benson Street or assemble peacefully before the Embassy where various position statements from civil society organizations, human rights groupings and some opposition political parties will be read to the United States Government.

Last week, Presidential Affairs Minister Nathaniel McGill, Chief Prosecutor Sayma Syrenius Cephas, and the National Port Authority (NPA) Managing Director, William "Bill" Twehway were slapped with sanctions by the U.S. Government.

The three senior officials have been accused by the United States Government of corruption using their respective offices to steal or divert public funds for their personal uses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The sanction was a result of some period of unannounced investigation both local and internationally.

However, the trios have been suspended from their respective official duties immediately by the President following the pronouncement by the United States Government.

But the public including the opposition bloc, civil society organizations, human rights groupings, the religious community among others believe that the suspension is not enough, therefore, they are calling for their sacking instead.

Until press time, it was not known whether or not the marchers had made a request to the Ministry of Justice, seeking permission before carrying out the protest.

However, organizers who are not strangers are relying on Chapter 1 Article 1 of the 1986 Liberian Constitution.

It says "All power is inherent in the people. All free governments are instituted by their authority and for their benefit and they have the right to alter and reform the same when their safety and happiness so require."

In order to ensure democratic government that responds to the wishes of the governed, the provision says the people shall have the right at such period, and in such manner, as provided for under this Constitution, to cause their public servants to leave office and to fill vacancies by regular elections and appointment.