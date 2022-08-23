Nigeria: After 12-Year Hiatus, Hip-Hop Singer, Shamara, Returns With Two Singles

The singer says she will donate proceeds from one of her singles to charities that help war victims.

Sandra Harbor, also known as Shamara, is a Nigerian female artist and songwriter who debuted in 2010 with the song 'My style'.

Shortly after the release of her first single, she went on a 12-year-hiatus just when her career was taking flight.

At the outset of her career, she worked with some Nigerian artists like Waje, K Solo, and Dj Tee.

She also performed at the Kennis music Fiesta and Future Awards in the same year.

At a roundtable on Friday, she explained how it all happened.

"I told you I was paralysed, I was paralysed by love, and that was what put me out of the music industry; I met my husband, I fell in love, that was the stroke that I had, that was what put me out for 12 whole years".

Woman of many parts

Shamara, who lives in Germany with her family, is back in Nigeria with a new song titled- 'Every woman is beautiful.

The song, which addresses seven questions for men, according to the singer, was inspired by issues women face.

She founded the Ideal Harbor Women's Foundation in 2013, catering to less-privileged women, especially during pregnancy.

She said societal issues women face inspired the foundation.

She has also dedicated her song, "Wipe Our Tear," to the Ukrainians and Nigerians killed and displaced by war and religious violence.

The eccentric singer said she would donate all revenue earned from the song to charities through her foundation to help war victims.

Threats, opportunities

Noting that the Nigerian music industry has grown, Shamara believes she can catch up with the industry, although she's been out for 12 years.

She said: "I am not in a competition, I don't copy people, I'm original, I do things my way, I do things the way I feel, I do things the way it comes to me."

Speaking further, she said: "coming directly to your question, yes, I will meet up with the industry, as my music is not just music, it's music with meaning, with messages, music that when you listen to it, you will reflect, puts you in the mood of reflection".

Superwoman

Speaking on how she would combine music with her activities abroad, the singer said she has found a healthy balance.

The singer said: "I work in Germany, I work with Amazon, and I also work with a Health facility. In Amazon, I work all nights, then weekends, I work in the health facility".

"I'm going to combine music, the same way I have been combining work and family. When I fully come into music. I'm going to stop working. I'm at the same time schooling in Germany".

She also explained how she balances her demanding day job and music career.

"Over there, you must look for a way to balance things. I work four days a week, and the other three days I'm with my husband; on weekends, I go to work in the morning", she said.

Shamara said she would like to work with Nigerian artists like Davido, Kizz Daniel and Tiwa savage and international artists Cynthia Erivo.