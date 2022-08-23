Nigeria: Reps Call for Construction of Rail Line in Lekki Trade Zone to Avoid Gridlock

The House of Representatives Committee on Commerce has called for the urgent need to construct a rail line through the Lekki Free Trade Zone to avoid the traffic gridlock associated with the Apapa Port.

The deputy chairman of the committee, Hon. Richard Gbande, during an inspection of the Lagos Free Zone, Lekki Free Zone, and the Dangote Free Trade Zone Enterprises, described the Lekki FTZ as the country's new economic powerhouse harbouring 25 billion US dollar investment.

In a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA, Martins Odeh, Gbande said the concept of free trade zone has revolutionised the development of the Lekki axis of Lagos once considered as an undeveloped peninsular.

He noted that the government's relentless efforts in trying to diversify the economy has resulted in the development of the Lekki Quadrant which would undoubtedly become the country's new economic powerhouse.