Nigeria: Reps Call for Construction of Rail Line in Lekki Trade Zone to Avoid Gridlock

23 August 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

The House of Representatives Committee on Commerce has called for the urgent need to construct a rail line through the Lekki Free Trade Zone to avoid the traffic gridlock associated with the Apapa Port.

The deputy chairman of the committee, Hon. Richard Gbande, during an inspection of the Lagos Free Zone, Lekki Free Zone, and the Dangote Free Trade Zone Enterprises, described the Lekki FTZ as the country's new economic powerhouse harbouring 25 billion US dollar investment.

In a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA, Martins Odeh, Gbande said the concept of free trade zone has revolutionised the development of the Lekki axis of Lagos once considered as an undeveloped peninsular.

He noted that the government's relentless efforts in trying to diversify the economy has resulted in the development of the Lekki Quadrant which would undoubtedly become the country's new economic powerhouse.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X