Nigeria: Stop TB Partnership Begins Mission On Resource Mobilisation to End Disease in Nigeria

Stop TB Partnership Geneva and Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, in collaboration with other stakeholders, are embarking on a high-level mission on domestic resource mobilisation to end tuberculosis (TB) in Nigeria.

In a statement on Monday, Stop TB Partnership Nigeria's Executive Secretary, Mayowa Joel, said doing so would help the country end TB by 2030.

Nigeria currently suffers from a 69 per cent funding gap for TB.

The statement reads in part: "Of the $373m needed for the TB response in 2020 in Nigeria, only 31 per cent was available to all the implementers of TB control activities (seven per cent domestic and 24 per cent donor funds).

"It is very clear that with such a financial gap, it is impossible to reach our target."

The mission which will hold from Monday August 22 to Friday, August 26, 2022, is being led by Dr Lucica Ditiu, Executive Director, Stop TB Partnership Geneva, and also includes Austin Obiefuna, the Vice Chair, Board of Stop TB Partnership Geneva, and other key personalities from the global and national levels, including patrons, executive committee and board members of Stop TB Partnership Nigeria; National TB and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP) and representatives from the private sector.

The statement explained that during the mission, there would be opportunity to meet policy makers and senior government officials at the federal and state levels, private sector players and other stakeholders to discuss the challenges and recommendations to end TB in Nigeria, especially on how to mobilise additional resources through the corporate sector and philanthropists.