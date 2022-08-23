Nigeria: Borno Govt Moves to Reconstruct Former Boko Haram Stronghold

The Borno State government has confirmed its readiness to reconstruct both public and residential structures in a former Boko Haram stronghold recently recaptured by the military.

The State Commissioner Ministry of Reconstruction Rehabilitation and Resettlement (MRRR), Engr. Mustapha Gubio, said this after a visit to Gudumbali town, headquarters of Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno.

During the inauguration of the resettlement committee last month, Governor Babagana Zulum had charged the military to recapture Gudumbali town to enable rebuilding and resettlement process.

In 2014, Gudumbali town witnessed its first attack by Boko Haram and the residents were force to flee to Monguno and Maiduguri respectively.

They were resettled in 2018 to Gudumbali but after three months, they were chased out by the sect.

Engr Gubio maintained now that the town has been recaptured, the committee's first priority is to have a military formation in Gudumbali so that reconstruction and resettlement process would be achieved in a short possible time.

"We conducted an assessment on the level of destruction in Gulumbali. As the Chairman of the committee has said we are going back to submit the report to the governor so that the reconstruction activity will commence. Thereafter, resettlement activity will follow."

Speaking on the immediate priority, "We need security on ground; they should stay here in Gudumbali town. This will pave the way for us to come in to clear the town and start the reconstruction of public and residential structures."