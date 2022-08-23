Nigeria: Singer Eedris Abdulkareem Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant

Nigerian popular musician, Eedris Abdulkareem, has undergone a successful kidney transplant procedure.

This was announced by his management, Lakreem Entertainment on Monday.

In a statement signed by Myke Pam, he stated that both the rapper and his wife, who was is donor, Yetunde, referred to as YT, had successful surgeries.

The management also thanked Nigerians and appealed for sustain prayers and support as the couple gradually recuperate from the surgery and get back on their feet.

The statement reads: "It is with unspeakable joy and undiluted Thanksgiving that the management of Lakreem Entertainment officially releases the news of the successful kidney transplant surgery on Nigerian Hip Hop Czar and activist Eedris Abdulkareem, and his most gracious donor - his lovingly dedicated wife YT, some hours ago.

"Our unalloyed thanks and appreciation goes out to all well meaning Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, and all his fans from across the globe who prayed for, cared for, reached out to and supported this wonderful couple during this health crisis. May your individual and collective wells never run dry.

"As the recuperation and healing process begins for both of them, with the best that science can offer, under the ever benevolent gaze of the Almighty God, surrounded by the love and care of family, we ask that the prayers and support be sustained as they gradually get back on their feets again."

Recall that Eedris whose hit song, Jagajaga, caused ripples in the music industry, was in July diagnosed with kidney failure.

A GoFundMe account was latter opened on his behalf, in which Nigerians donated funds for the kidney transplant procedure.