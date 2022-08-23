Liberia: APM Terminals Liberia Supports YMCA Annual Children Vacation Sports Program

APM Terminals Liberia has provided support to the 2022 Edition of the Annual Children Vacation Sports Program of the Young Men Christian Association (YMCA).

The company in line with its CSR Policy of supporting youth groups to discover and nurture their potential donated 30 sets (360 Pieces) of basketball jerseys for 30 teams participating in the sports program.

Under the theme "Giving Youth the Voice and Space for Radical Transformation", this year's YMCA children's vacation sports program brought together 415 enrolled students ranging from ages 6-19 years.

At the donation ceremony, Transformation Project Officer Natasha Akakpo urged participants to have confidence and maintain the willpower to transform their generation and beyond.

Employees of APM Terminals Liberia who were once prodigies of the YMCA program were showcased as examples to encourage participants of the program.

The donation forms part of a larger commitment by the company to support social initiatives geared at youth empowerment and nurturing.

APM Terminal Liberia's CSR programs focus on education, skills training, youth development, and community sanitation.

Last year the company provided sponsorship to the National County Meet Sports festival and has as well instituted a scholarship scheme that has so far paid fees and provided school logistics to over 150 students in Districts 13 and 14.

The company says it is committed to meeting its business objectives which will positively impact the Liberian economy and society and will continue to support initiatives that empower the youth of Liberia.