Liberia: Senate Cites LEC

23 August 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Ethel A Tweh

The Plenary of the Liberian Senate has cited the authorities of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) to appear on Thursday, 25 August 2022.

The LEC will appear and explain happenings at the Corporation with regards to the expiration of the Management Services Contract of the ESBI since 20 July 2022.

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon wrote the plenary of the Senate, saying the departure of all ESBI team members from the country without any report presented to the Liberian Senate in order to know the current status of the LEC and why those members left the company.

He told the Plenary that the team members were paid US$22.7 million of public monies in five years for management service contract fees.

In his communication, Dillon noted that they were also given US$14.7 million under the Millennium Challenge Compact headed by Mr. Monie R. Captan as Head of the Compact and US$8 million under the World Bank LESSAP Project.

The amounts are accordingly supposed to fill in areas that the Bank project through LEC could not cover under the first two projects, LACEEP and LACEEP-AF in Margibi, Montserrado, Bomi and Grand Cape Mount Counties.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X