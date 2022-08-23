Liberia: Senate Cites LEC

The Plenary of the Liberian Senate has cited the authorities of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) to appear on Thursday, 25 August 2022.

The LEC will appear and explain happenings at the Corporation with regards to the expiration of the Management Services Contract of the ESBI since 20 July 2022.

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon wrote the plenary of the Senate, saying the departure of all ESBI team members from the country without any report presented to the Liberian Senate in order to know the current status of the LEC and why those members left the company.

He told the Plenary that the team members were paid US$22.7 million of public monies in five years for management service contract fees.

In his communication, Dillon noted that they were also given US$14.7 million under the Millennium Challenge Compact headed by Mr. Monie R. Captan as Head of the Compact and US$8 million under the World Bank LESSAP Project.

The amounts are accordingly supposed to fill in areas that the Bank project through LEC could not cover under the first two projects, LACEEP and LACEEP-AF in Margibi, Montserrado, Bomi and Grand Cape Mount Counties.