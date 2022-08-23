Liberia: Methodist Bishop Warns Against Power Struggle, Divisiveness

Margibi — The Resident Bishop of the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Samuel Jerome Qiure, Jr. has seriously warned against power struggle and divisiveness in the church.

According to the Bishop, some leaders and individuals of the United Methodist Church are struggling for power and also trying to divide the church in order to have control over a setting segment of the denomination.

Bishop Quire spoke at the St Thomas United Methodist Church under the Weala District Conference in Mandina Community, Kakata, Margibi County on Sunday, August 21, 2022, when he graced the occasion marking the climax of the 10th Annual Conference of the United Methodist School Principal Association (UMSPA).

"We don't want confusion in our church and today, the issue of power and the issue of control is in the church. People want to control certain places in the church and so they create all kinds of situations that are not good for the church and I will keep on saying that as your bishop I will keep the peace and the sanity of the church. This church belongs to everybody. It is not for one group of people", he emphasized.

Bishop Quire continued that everybody should be a part of the United Methodist Church and the church is not supposed to marginalize any group of people.

He it is no time for divide and rule or Congo and Country People's sentiment in the church.

However, he noted that there are still some people who want to carry on that old mentality, which is unhealthy for the church and country at large, adding that there can be no development in the midst of division or confusion.

The Methodist Bishop preached on the theme, "Maintaining the unity of family", urging United Methodists to continue to hold together for the betterment of the church and Liberia.

He indicated that once the unity of the church is kept, no one will conspire against or undermine another person in the church but cultivate the mind of being a brother's keeper.