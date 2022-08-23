Liberia: President Weah Declares Wednesday As National Flag Day

press release

President George Manneh Weah has by Proclamation declared Wednesday, August 24, 2022, as National Flag Day and is to be observed throughout the country as a National Holiday.

The Proclamation is in consonance with an Act approved on October 25, 1915, by the National Legislature of the Republic of Liberia declaring the 24th day of August of each year as "National Flag Day" to be observed as a National Holiday.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Day is commemorated annually by citizens of the Republic in testimony of their allegiance and loyalty to the National Ensign which is an embodiment of the nation's existence as a sovereign entity and encourages national pride and patriotism.

The Proclamation further orders citizens and foreign residents within the borders of Liberia to give prominence to the observance of the event throughout the Republic by flying the National Flag from each dwelling and public building.

The Proclamation also orders that Government offices, as well as public and business houses, remain closed during the observance.

The Proclamation recalls that the National Flag was designed and produced by a committee of ladies led by Mrs. Susannah Lewis who were talented and visionary citizens of the Republic at the time.

The release noted that the making of the National Flag of the Republic of Liberia was a historic event of great significance for Liberia as Africa's Pacesetter in the struggle for self-determination and inspiration to future African States.

The release recounted that the National Ensign of the Republic of Liberia is visible evidence of the country's sovereignty and independence as well as a symbol of pride and dignity within the comity of nations.

The Liberian Flag consists of six red stripes and five alternating white stripes, totaling eleven stripes, each representing one of the eleven signers of the Declaration of Independence of Liberia; the blue field, in the upper left corner of a rectangular form with a single white star in the center of the blue field, depicting Liberia as the then only independent state on the continent of Africa; the color red symbolizes the blood of those who died in the struggle for independence; the color white indicates the purity of mind of all our forebearers toward each other; and the Blue for the dark continent of Africa as it was then depicted, the Proclamation further declared.