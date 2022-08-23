Ghana: Man Remanded for Allegedly Shooting Drummer At Akropong

The Magistrate Court at Akuapem Mampong in the Eastern Region, has remanded in police custody, Prince Mantey, who allegedly shot a drummer in the leg at Akropong.

The incident occurred during the 40 days celebration of the death of clan head (Abusuapanyin) of Nketiaa Royal Family, Nana Barima Asante Amiri, at the Palace of Okuapehemaa, at Akropong.

Mantey, 24, has been remanded for two weeks to enable the court to prepare a bill of indictment, to pave the way for his trail at the High court.

According to a source at Akropong police command, said the victim was taken to the Mampong Government Hospital and referred to St Joseph Hospital, in Koforidua, where his leg was amputated.

It said the victim had since been discharged and returned to Akropong.

The source said personnel from the Akropong Police Command were deployed to the Okuapehemaa's palace, to ensure security as the celebration was going on.

While the police took positions outside the Okuapehemaa's palace to observe proceedings, a gunshot was fired from inside the palace only for the police to realise that one of the drummers had been shot in the leg.

The source said the police rushed into the palace, to avert the situation from escalating.