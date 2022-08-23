Ghana: Man Remanded for Allegedly Shooting Drummer At Akropong

23 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Norman Cooper

The Magistrate Court at Akuapem Mampong in the Eastern Region, has remanded in police custody, Prince Mantey, who allegedly shot a drummer in the leg at Akropong.

The incident occurred during the 40 days celebration of the death of clan head (Abusuapanyin) of Nketiaa Royal Family, Nana Barima Asante Amiri, at the Palace of Okuapehemaa, at Akropong.

Mantey, 24, has been remanded for two weeks to enable the court to prepare a bill of indictment, to pave the way for his trail at the High court.

According to a source at Akropong police command, said the victim was taken to the Mampong Government Hospital and referred to St Joseph Hospital, in Koforidua, where his leg was amputated.

It said the victim had since been discharged and returned to Akropong.

The source said personnel from the Akropong Police Command were deployed to the Okuapehemaa's palace, to ensure security as the celebration was going on.

While the police took positions outside the Okuapehemaa's palace to observe proceedings, a gunshot was fired from inside the palace only for the police to realise that one of the drummers had been shot in the leg.

The source said the police rushed into the palace, to avert the situation from escalating.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X