Nigeria: Lekki Residents Kick Against Lagos State's Plan to Construct Ferry Terminal

23 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

He noted that Lekki Phase 1 was congested as residents already had many private jetties, which were more than enough for their use.

Residents of Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, have kicked against plans by the Lagos State government to construct a ferry terminal in the area.

The Chairman of the Lekki Residents Association (LERA), Yomi Idowu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that the government had not informed it formally where the terminal would be sited.

"The project is laudable, but the location is very crucial so as not to compound traffic challenges in Lekki Phase 1.

"It is laudable because it will serve the whole axis including up to Victoria Garden City.

"However, it does not necessarily have to be located in Lekki Phase 1 which is already congested," he said.

Mr Idowu added that LERA would be willing to suggest to the government, locations that would be suitable for the project.

"There are so many undeveloped waterfront lands suitable for the project," he stressed.

A company, Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal Ltd, announced on August 19 plans by the state government to construct a ferry terminal in the area beginning in September.

An official of the company, Tunji Solana said the ferry terminal, belonging to Lagos State Ministry of Transportation would be sited on Admiralty Way waterfront in Lekki Phase 1.

Mr Solana said the terminal would facilitate marine transportation for residents of Lekki, Ajah, Igbo Efon, Ikota, Awoyaya, Lakowe, Sangotedo and its environs.

NAN

