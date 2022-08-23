Nigeria: Osun Poll - Tribunal Grants Oyetola, APC Access to Election Materials

The Osun Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, on Monday, granted permission to Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) permission to inspect materials used for the July 16, governorship poll.

The tribunal also granted the plaintiffs' request to electronically scan the voters' register used for the election, as well as the election ballot papers.

Justice Tertsea Kume, the chairman of the tribunal, while granting the two applications (motion exparte) by the plaintiffs, ordered that Osun governor-elect, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, be summoned through 'substitution of service of notice'.

Kume said that the notice of summon should be pasted on the notice board of the tribunal.

Earlier, Chief Yomi Aliyu (SAN), the counsel to APC/Oyetola, while speaking on the two applications, said that every effort made by the court bailiff to serve Adeleke the notice of summon, failed.

He said the bailiff went to his house at Aisu , Ede, but that the security guards turned the bailiff away after a call was made to someone in the house that directed them not collect the summon notice.