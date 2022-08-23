Gambian Duo Continue Shining for Paide

Gambian sensational duo Ebrima Singhanteh and Bubacarr Tambedou continued shinning for their professional Estonian club after they both scored during Paide Linnameeskond 7-2 away win over JK Tallinna Kalev in their week-24 fixture of the Estonia Meistriliiga played on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Ebrima Singhanteh scored his side's second goal in the 21st minute, before 20-year-old Bubacarr Tambedou scored Paide's fifth goal in stoppage time of the first half.

Gambian international attacker, Ebrima Singhateh, who has a very good run of form since joining the Estonian side now scored his 9th league goals for Paide first team, while midfielder Bubacarr Tambedou has now scored his 3rd league goal for Paide.

Gambian international goalkeeper, Ebrima Jarju was in goal for his sixth league appearance.

The victory put Paide Linnameeskond 4th position with 43 points after 23 games, while Tallinna Kalev occupy 8th position with 15 points after 24 games.

Both Ebrima Singhateh and Bubacarr Tambedou also played in Paide's second team in the Esiliiga A (Estonian Second Division League).

Meanwhile, Ebrima Singhateh, Bubacarr Tambedou and goalkeeper Ebrima Jarju all signed for the Estonian topflight side (Paide Linnameeskond) from Real de Banjul in January 2022.