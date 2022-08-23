Gambia: 'Indiscriminate Waste Disposal Causes Flooding'

22 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

Sana Dahaba, executive director of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) has said that indiscriminate waste disposal by people is a major contributing factor to the occurrence of flooding in the country, aside lack of adequate proper infrastructure in place.

The disaster agency boss made these remarks at a press conference held at NDMA's conference hall in Kanifing on Friday.

"The indiscriminate disposal of waste is a major problem in The Gambia. It is generally known that aside from litters like papers, plastic bags and the like thrown by people after eating," he stated.

"Many households are engaged in throwing their waste during rains into the water in the streets, which blocks gutters culverts and other water ways. This often results in the flooding of residential areas, as well as places meant for other purposes," he also stated.

Among other things, research has found out that indiscriminate waste disposal also promotes fecal contamination of the hands, food and water that can result to serious diseases.

City and municipality councils spend millions each year trying to manage and contain waste, which poses despicable peril to people and the environment.

The NDMA boss thus urges citizens to avoid such to minimise the occurrence of flooding.

