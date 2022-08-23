Gambia: Ablie Jallow Extends Metz FC Contract

22 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang Camara

Scorpions' winger Ablie Jallow has extended his contract with his French Ligue 2 side Metz FC until 2025.

The Gambian international penned a two-year contract extension with Les Grenats after starting the Ligue 2 season impressively.

The 23-year-old joined the French side, Metz FC from Senegalese side Generation Foot in 2017.

The former Real de Banjul player was previously sent on loan to Ajaccio and RFC Seraing in Belgium FC and guided the latter to the Belgian First Division League.

'Germano' as he is fondly called, scored 10 goals and provided 7 assists in 49 matches for the Belgian side, RFC Seraing.

The Bundung-born player who returned to Metz this season from a loan spell in Belgium, has started to hit the ground running for his French side.

He currently scored one goal and assisted one in two Ligue 2 matches so far.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X