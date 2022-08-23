Gambia: Ablie Jallow Extends Metz FC Contract

Scorpions' winger Ablie Jallow has extended his contract with his French Ligue 2 side Metz FC until 2025.

The Gambian international penned a two-year contract extension with Les Grenats after starting the Ligue 2 season impressively.

The 23-year-old joined the French side, Metz FC from Senegalese side Generation Foot in 2017.

The former Real de Banjul player was previously sent on loan to Ajaccio and RFC Seraing in Belgium FC and guided the latter to the Belgian First Division League.

'Germano' as he is fondly called, scored 10 goals and provided 7 assists in 49 matches for the Belgian side, RFC Seraing.

The Bundung-born player who returned to Metz this season from a loan spell in Belgium, has started to hit the ground running for his French side.

He currently scored one goal and assisted one in two Ligue 2 matches so far.