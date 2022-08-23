Gambia: Kanifing East Daze Bombada to Increase Chances of Clasping Spot in 1st Division League Promotion Play-Off

Kanifing East on Friday dazed Bombada 1-0 in their week-33 fixture played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium to increase their chances of grapping a place in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League promotion play-offs.

The Kanifing East boys slipped to BK Milan 1-0 in their week-32 encounter before clashing with Bombada, who secured a spot in the country's Elite League promotion play-offs.

Kanifing East bagged the vital three points after scoring one goal in the match to snatch a slender victory over Bombada.

The win moved the Kanifing East boys to 6th place on the Second Division Two League table with 49 points.

Bombada remained third-place on the Second Tier table with 55 points despite losing to Kanifing East.

Meanwhile, Wagadu FC drew 1-1 with Medical FC at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium to share the spoils in the Second Division League.