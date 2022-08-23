Gambia: Red Scorpions Crowned Women's 1st Division League Champions

Red Scorpions FC was on Friday crowned champions of the 2021/22 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's League Division One at a colourful coronation ceremony held at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Coach Chorro Mbenga's side wrapped up the season with a 4-2 thump over Brikama United in their final week-14 fixtures played at the Stadium.

Fatou Fatty, Mariama Cham and a brace from Mam Lisa Mendy were enough for the Jeshwang based-club to get the better of the Sateba girls, Brikama United.

The result relegated Brikama United to the Second Division League after collecting 12 points in 14 games.

Red Scorpions is the only side that did not taste defeat during the campaign after collecting 38 points in 14 league matches.

They won 12 matches and drew 2 in 14 matches. The female giants scored 33 league goals.

As champions, Red Scorpions were awarded a giant trophy, gold medals and a cash prize of D400, 000 while The Gambia Police Force received silver medals and a cash prize of D200, 000 for finishing second. Berewuleng FC received D100, 000 with bronze medals for occupying third place.

Meanwhile, in other games Berewuleng defeated City Girls 1-0 in the earlier kick-off game on Friday, while The Gambia Armed Forces piped Immigration 1-0 on the same day at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field at 3pm. Abuko United thumped The Gambia Police Force 2-0 at the same venue at 5pm.