Gambia: Power Dianamos FC Stun Kulukochi Utd FC to Clutch Gunjur Super Cup Trophy

Power Dianamos FC on Saturday defeated Kulukochi United FC 1-0 in a well-attended final played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field to lift the 2022 Gunjur Super Cup trophy.

Kulukochi United FC made a flying start to the match and crafted numerous goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on them.

Power Dianamos FC, who were unable to contain Kulukochi United FC in the midfield, created few goal scoring opportunities but failed to materialise on them thus the first half ended goalless.

Upon resumption of the match, Power Dianamos FC regrouped themselves and dominated Kulukochi United FC in the midfield, crafting some goal scoring opportunities.

Samba Mendy opened the scores for Power Dianamos FC in the 50th minute of the match which eventually proved to be the winner for the Sifoe based-club.

Kulukochi United FC reacted quickly for an equaliser and crafted some goal scoring chances but failed to capitalise on them thus the match ended 1-0 in favour of Power Dianamos FC.

As champions, Power Dianamos FC went home with a giant trophy and a cash prize of D15,000 while Kulukochi United received D10,000 as the runners-up.