Gambia: Power Dianamos FC Stun Kulukochi Utd FC to Clutch Gunjur Super Cup Trophy

22 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Power Dianamos FC on Saturday defeated Kulukochi United FC 1-0 in a well-attended final played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field to lift the 2022 Gunjur Super Cup trophy.

Kulukochi United FC made a flying start to the match and crafted numerous goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on them.

Power Dianamos FC, who were unable to contain Kulukochi United FC in the midfield, created few goal scoring opportunities but failed to materialise on them thus the first half ended goalless.

Upon resumption of the match, Power Dianamos FC regrouped themselves and dominated Kulukochi United FC in the midfield, crafting some goal scoring opportunities.

Samba Mendy opened the scores for Power Dianamos FC in the 50th minute of the match which eventually proved to be the winner for the Sifoe based-club.

Kulukochi United FC reacted quickly for an equaliser and crafted some goal scoring chances but failed to capitalise on them thus the match ended 1-0 in favour of Power Dianamos FC.

As champions, Power Dianamos FC went home with a giant trophy and a cash prize of D15,000 while Kulukochi United received D10,000 as the runners-up.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X