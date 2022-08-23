Africa: Liberia's Determine Girls FC and Egypt's Wadi Degla FC Book Totalenergies CAF Women's Champions League 2022 Spot

23 August 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Liberia's Determine Girls FC and Egypt's Wadi Degla FC have each secured a place in the finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League 2022.

The Liberian side, who will be competing in their first CAF Women's Champions League, were crowned WAFU A champions on Sunday during the qualifying zonal tournament held in Monrovia. They also made history by becoming the first women's team from Liberia to qualify for a final phase of continental competition. Determine Girls beat US Parcelles Assainies of Senegal (1-0).

24 hours earlier in the Northern Zone, Wadi Degla FC of Egypt, defeated Banque de l'Habitat from Tunisia 2-0 at the Grand Stade of Agadir, in Morocco, to secure a second consecutive appearance in the final tournament.

Morocco will host TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League in October and November 2022.

In addition to Wadi Degla FC (UNAF) and Determine Girls FC (WAFU A), three other clubs have already qualified for the final tournament:

- ASFAR (Morocco): host club

- Green Buffaloes (Zambia): COSAFA winners

- Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa): COSAFA runners up and 2021 Champions League winners

CAF | Communication Department

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X