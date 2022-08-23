Africa: Liberia's Determine Girls FC and Egypt's Wadi Degla FC Book Totalenergies CAF Women's Champions League 2022 Spot

Liberia's Determine Girls FC and Egypt's Wadi Degla FC have each secured a place in the finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League 2022.

The Liberian side, who will be competing in their first CAF Women's Champions League, were crowned WAFU A champions on Sunday during the qualifying zonal tournament held in Monrovia. They also made history by becoming the first women's team from Liberia to qualify for a final phase of continental competition. Determine Girls beat US Parcelles Assainies of Senegal (1-0).

24 hours earlier in the Northern Zone, Wadi Degla FC of Egypt, defeated Banque de l'Habitat from Tunisia 2-0 at the Grand Stade of Agadir, in Morocco, to secure a second consecutive appearance in the final tournament.

Morocco will host TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League in October and November 2022.

In addition to Wadi Degla FC (UNAF) and Determine Girls FC (WAFU A), three other clubs have already qualified for the final tournament:

- ASFAR (Morocco): host club

- Green Buffaloes (Zambia): COSAFA winners

- Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa): COSAFA runners up and 2021 Champions League winners

