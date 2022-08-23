Liberia: United Nations, Private Sector Hold One-Day Roundtable Dialogue in Monrovia

Monrovia — The United Nations in Liberia is hosting a one-day roundtable dialogue with the private sector on Tuesday, 23 August 2022, at the Monrovia City Hall to discuss and identify opportunities for mutual collaboration and partnership.

The Dialogue, to be led by the UN Resident Coordinator, will include the participation of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce. Liberia Bankers Association, Liberia Business Association, Chief Executive Officers of MTN, ArcelorMittal, Golden Veloreum, Mano Manufacturing, Bollore Logistics, Orange Foundation, and the United Nations Heads of Agencies and others.

The UN Vision 2030 is "To support Liberia to become a reconciled, transformed, and prosperous nation anchored on accountable institutions and equitable, inclusive, and sustainable development."

The UN recognizes the critical role of the Private Sector in supporting the Government of Liberia's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) aspirations and contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The partnership between the United Nations and the Private Sector in Liberia has been minimal over the years.

This dialogue presents the opportunity for the Private Sector and the United Nations to have a mutual understanding of their contributions to the socio-economic development of Liberia and identify strong collaboration and partnership areas.

"The UN System in Liberia is committed towards a mutually stronger partnership with the private sector to support Liberia's socio-economic development," says UN Resident Coordinator in Liberia, Mr. Niels Scott.

During the dialogue, the Private Sector will highlight their work, and the UN Agencies will do the same.

The UN's global development agenda, the SDGs, are unprecedently ambitious and requires the mobilization of all, including governments, businesses, donors, and civil society, as never before for its implementation.

The UN in Liberia developed and signed the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework with the Government of Liberia in 2019.

The implementation of this Framework runs from 2020 to 2024.