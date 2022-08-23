Liberia: ANC, LP to Launch Revised CPP Framework Document Today

Monrovia — The Alternative National Congress (ANC) and the Liberty Party have approved a revised Framework Document of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), after the fallout of the Unity Party and the All Liberian Party.

The two Parties unanimously endorsed the ANC Political Leader, Mr Alexander B. Cummings as the Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties and the Chairman of the Liberty Party, Mr. Musa H. Bility as its Chairman.

The revised CPP Framework Document will formally be presented to partisans of the ANC and the LP, today, August 23, at a special program to be held at the 19 Street Sinkor, headquarters of the Liberty Party.

According to an ANC release partisans of the Alternative National Congress and the Liberty Party have reaffirmed their unwavering support and commitment to the revised Framework Document as the common rallying point for all Liberians desirous of real change in Liberia.

The CPP Standard Bearer, Mr. Alexander Cummings, and Chairman Musa Bility expressed gratitude to the special joint committee of the two parties, headed by Attorney Lafayette Gould for the new revised Framework Document that has been accepted, approved, and endorsed by the leadership and partisans.

The two officials expressed confidence and assurance that the new revised Framework Document provides room and allows accommodation for other interested opposition political parties, politicians, and Liberians, using it as the best platform to rally and vote out President George Weah in the 2023 General and Presidential elections.

Meanwhile, the special joint committee of the two parties has invited partisans of the Alternative National Congress, the Liberty Party, as well supporters, sympathizers and opposition politicians and leaders to attend the presentation ceremony, today, Tuesday, beginning at 12 noon.

The revised CPP Framework Document was necessitated with the withdrawal of the Unity Party and the All Liberian Party from the original CPP.

Their withdrawal from what was once considered the biggest opposition conglomerate followed an allegation that Mr. Cummings has tampered with the Framework Document.

Mr. Cummings maintained his innocence on the matter until it was withdrawn from court by the Solicitor General who was prosecuting Cummings, his party chairman and secretary general on the allegations of forgery.

He claimed that his prosecution was orchestrated by the Weah-led government which saw him as a potential threat to their victory in the 2023 election.

However, the Solicitor General who had threatened to ensure that Cummings ended up behind bars, on June 5, 2022, announced that the Government has decided to drop all charges as it does not see how any of the CPP constituent political leaders were injured by the allegation levied against Cummings.

The charges were dropped without prejudice to the State.